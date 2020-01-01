  • Indiafoxtecho Now Official DCS Developer

    Indiafoxtecho Now Official DCS Developer

    From the beginning of the commercial operations of IndiaFoxtEcho five years ago, many of you suggested (or should I say requested) that I should port my projects to DCS... even if just as simple mods.

    I always bounced back those requests for a number of reasons, the main one being the fact that there DCS is a very different beast from other simulators and, to create a high quality module, you need a dedicated team.

    OK...so here is the big "organizational" announcement I teased few days ago: in the past months I have been working with several developers to build a sustainable team of contractors able to create and support high-quality mods for DCS (andA increase the productivity of IndiaFoxtEcho on other platforms too).

    Together with that team, and thanks to their hard work, I have also been working with Eagle Dynamics and we are happy and proud to announce that INDIAFOXTECHO is now an OFFICIAL DCS THIRD PARTY DEVELOPER.

    Given that many team members have been previously involved in the Frecce Tricolori Virtuali development team, I guess it is not surprising that our first project is the MB-339 for DCS: this will be an official payware module that will greatly expand the functionalities of the freeware mod and will feature substantially enhanced graphics.

    We are working on other projects too, but we cannot announce anything at the moment. One thing we can tell you that the team is committed to delivering high quality aircrafts with a high level of realism.

    Source
