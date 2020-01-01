NMG Steps Back From MSFS 2020 Scenery Development

After a lot of consideration, we have decided to step away from Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 for the immediate future.

We do realize that this is not good news, but Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is plagued with just too many bugs. Right now, patches are being pushed out to fix bugs in the program and those fixes are breaking things in the program that was not broken before. This is forcing Microsoft to release even more patches just to fix things that was not even broken originally. Every patch that comes out is not small either. We are talking about an average of 16Gb per patch and all these downloads are adding up!

The Scenery Development Kit (SDK) that was released with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is, to use a single word, pathetic! The SDK is what Microsoft is expecting us to use to design scenery for Flight Simulator 2020, but it is impossible to make sense of the instructions. The instructions are unclear and much of the information have simply been left out for the users to figure it out on their own.

We have been able to build a simple airport by adding the airport entry, a runway, and an apron, but we cannot add custom buildings. The SDK discusses aircraft modelling, but not scenery modelling. The section that is supposed to discuss how lighting works so that we can add apron lights to our airports just states TO-DO! Microsoft still need to write the instructions for that!

We have saved our test airport, but we cannot compile it into a BGL file for you to use. This seem to be a common problem and many people are plagued by this. It could be related to the latest buggy patch that was released a few days ago. We cannot load the airport to continue working on it either! The “load project” function does not work!

Even if we can compile an airport to a BGL file, we have no idea how the end user is going to install it. The “Community” folder that Microsoft has created for the purpose is hidden inside the users “AppData” folder and it is highly unlikely that anyone who does not have a sound knowledge of Windows 10 will ever find it. You will be able to buy our airports but installing it will be impossible for most.

With this in mind, we have decided to give Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 a rest for now. Hopefully, Microsoft will be able to fix all the bugs and maybe we will get a better way to design airports for it in the process. For now, we will continue to design airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator X, Prepar3D and X-Plane. At least the instructions for these are clear enough for us to work with!

Are you still going to do scenery for Flight Simulator 2020?

Yes, that is our intention, but just not right now. We can only hope that Microsoft will fix Flight Simulator 2020 and update the SDK to something that is more user friendly. We are hoping for something like what they had from Flight Simulator 5 onward. The same method that was so successful that it was ported over to both X-Plane and Prepar3D.

Is there a time-frame available for when scenery will be available?

Not right now unfortunately. We are highly dependent on the moves Microsoft makes with their product and only time will tell what will happen next. If you are a user of Prepar3D or X-Plane, then we highly recommend that you continue with that. Those are stable Flight Simulator platforms that work.

