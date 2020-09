Just Flight Traffic Global FSX/P3D Ready Soon

Hard work continues to see us have Traffic Global P3D/FSX out of Early Access and out as a full release very soon. When that happens we'll be supplying a bonus set of GA liveries for users, here's just a selection of the liveries that you can look forward to getting.

