MSFS 2020 - Japan World Update Announced

As good as some of the default scenery can be in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator, hand enhanced scenery will always be better. Today Microsoft has announced that Japan will be the next area of the world to receive such enhancement, and has released a video trailer showing how it will look:

Sample Screen Captures

Microsoft Flight Simulator September 17th, 2020 Development Update

MSFS Patch Version 1.8.3.0 Is Now Available