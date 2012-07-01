Magknight 787: Aviator's Edition v1.6.0

You asked "new cockpit when", and the answer is NOW! 1.6.0 has now been released! Its highlight features include the long awaited "new cockpit", second-generation EFB including a new weight and balance page, and the landing calculator. It also includes over 25 bug fixes and small features since 1.5.0! You'll be able to grab it from the store or updater shortly.

The New Cockpit

ACP/Stationbox is now functional

High resolution textures with PBR throughout the cockpit and cabin

More comprehensive cockpit lighting options

Mousewheel Manipulators (#470)

New Manipulators and animations across all buttons

Optional tinted cockpit windows

Realistic Panel dimensions

Reduced speckle effect in cabin

