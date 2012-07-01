Magknight 787: Aviator's Edition v1.6.0

You asked "new cockpit when", and the answer is NOW! 1.6.0 has now been released! Its highlight features include the long awaited "new cockpit", second-generation EFB including a new weight and balance page, and the landing calculator. It also includes over 25 bug fixes and small features since 1.5.0! You'll be able to grab it from the store or updater shortly.
The New Cockpit
- ACP/Stationbox is now functional
- High resolution textures with PBR throughout the cockpit and cabin
- More comprehensive cockpit lighting options
- Mousewheel Manipulators (#470)
- New Manipulators and animations across all buttons
- Optional tinted cockpit windows
- Realistic Panel dimensions
- Reduced speckle effect in cabin