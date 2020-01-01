Verticalsim Announces Norfolk For MSFS

This is a non-direct port from the X-Plane version and most of the objects, materials, and lighting had to be completely rebuilt from scratch to take new advantage of the sims fascinating features!

Features

Rebuild of ground material framework taking advantage of PBR

HDR lighting matching real world photographs (generators running on the cargo pad for example)

Rebuilt PBR glass, metal, concrete textures for buildings all in 4k

Taxipathing for AI and proper MFS atc utilization

Free support and upgrades for updates (especially when new jetways are able to be brought over)

LCACs base full of LCACs

Airport layout matching 2020 charts

Airport vehicles with airlines and decals with PBR

Hoping to release sometime this week.

