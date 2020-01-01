  • Verticalsim Announces Norfolk For MSFS

    Verticalsim Announces Norfolk For MSFS

    This is a non-direct port from the X-Plane version and most of the objects, materials, and lighting had to be completely rebuilt from scratch to take new advantage of the sims fascinating features!

    Features

    • Rebuild of ground material framework taking advantage of PBR
    • HDR lighting matching real world photographs (generators running on the cargo pad for example)
    • Rebuilt PBR glass, metal, concrete textures for buildings all in 4k
    • Taxipathing for AI and proper MFS atc utilization
    • Free support and upgrades for updates (especially when new jetways are able to be brought over)
    • LCACs base full of LCACs
    • Airport layout matching 2020 charts
    • Airport vehicles with airlines and decals with PBR

    Hoping to release sometime this week.

