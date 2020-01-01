Upload Your File Using FTP

Upload Your File Using FTP

If your file is larger than our browser upload method can handle, or if it's just more convenient for you, you can upload your files to us using FTP. If you're familiar with FTP we just use a standard anonymous FTP. Even if you're not familiar there's an easy way to do it that requires nothing more than using Windows Explorer.

If you already know how to use FTP just do an anonymous connect to:

ftp.flightsim.com

Change to the incoming directory and upload your files.

Please remember to include a description and some screen shots inside your zip file.

Using FTP With Just Your Internet Explorer

There is an easy way to do an FTP upload without any special FTP software using just Windows Explorer. Here's the short version of how to do it:

Open a Windows Explorer window and in the location bar enter "ftp://ftp.flightsim.com/incoming/" and hit enter Wait for the connection, though it should be almost instant; the location will change to "The Internet > ftp.flightsim.com > incomng" Open a second Windows Explorer and navigate to the folder where you've store the files you want to upload Select the file(s) you want to upload in your local Windows Explorer window and drag them to the other Windows Explower window where you did the FTP connection Watch the progess bar until the transfer is complete Upload complete! You'll see your files in the window

Detailed Instructions

If you need more detailed instructions along with illustrations please continue reading.

Step 1: Connect To FTP Server

Open Windows Explorer. In the location bar it probably says "Quick access"; select that by clicking on it and then type "ftp://ftp.flightsim.com/incoming/" into the window.

Step 2: Wait For Connection

Hit enter and after a brief pause you should be connected and see the location change like this:

Step 3: Open A Second Windows Explorer

Now open a second copy of Windows Explorer. Use it to navigate to whatever folder you've used to store the files you want to upload.

Step 4: Upload The Files

Select the file(s) you want to upload. Then click and drag then to the other Windows Explorer window, the one connected to the FTP server.

Step 5: Wait While Files Upload

The upload should now start. You'll see a window showing the upload progress.

Step 6: Upload Complete

Once complete you'll see your files in the Windows Explorer window that is connected to the FTP server. Note that you might see other files there as well, ones that other people have uploaded.

Thank you for uploading your files to FlightSim.Com! I hope you found this process as easy as possible. If you have an questions, please let us know.