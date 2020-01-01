FSimStudios - Kelowna CYLW For MSFS Released

Our first ever Microsoft Flight Simulator scenery product has been released. The product features:
- High detailed representation of Kelowna International Airport CYLW
- Native MSFS SDK Jetways
- All materials converted and reworked for full PBR
- Use of native, highly efficient gITF models
- Custom orthophoto for the airport and surrounding areas
- Custom Made POI around the city of Kelowna, including the hospital, multiple hotels, shopping Malls, etc.
- Ultra-High Resolution (4K) Textures.
- Native night illumination
- Native snow, rain effects and vegetation
- PBR Static Aircraft, including Westjet’s Grounded 737MAX8s
