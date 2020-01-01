  • FSimStudios - Kelowna CYLW For MSFS Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-23-2020 02:10 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    FSimStudios - Kelowna CYLW For MSFS Released

    Our first ever Microsoft Flight Simulator scenery product has been released. The product features:

    • High detailed representation of Kelowna International Airport CYLW
    • Native MSFS SDK Jetways
    • All materials converted and reworked for full PBR
    • Use of native, highly efficient gITF models
    • Custom orthophoto for the airport and surrounding areas
    • Custom Made POI around the city of Kelowna, including the hospital, multiple hotels, shopping Malls, etc.
    • Ultra-High Resolution (4K) Textures.
    • Native night illumination
    • Native snow, rain effects and vegetation
    • PBR Static Aircraft, including Westjet’s Grounded 737MAX8s

