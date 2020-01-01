FSimStudios - Kelowna CYLW For MSFS Released

Our first ever Microsoft Flight Simulator scenery product has been released. The product features:

High detailed representation of Kelowna International Airport CYLW

Native MSFS SDK Jetways

All materials converted and reworked for full PBR

Use of native, highly efficient gITF models

Custom orthophoto for the airport and surrounding areas

Custom Made POI around the city of Kelowna, including the hospital, multiple hotels, shopping Malls, etc.

Ultra-High Resolution (4K) Textures.

Native night illumination

Native snow, rain effects and vegetation

PBR Static Aircraft, including Westjet’s Grounded 737MAX8s

