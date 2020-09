Fsdreamteam Releases Key West For MSFS

Fsdreamteam is happy to announce the release of a new airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator: Key West International (KEYW), the southernmost airport in the USA. This is a scenery completely made from scratch for MSFS 2020, with high detailed full PBR textures, custom buildings and several animated characters.

Source

FSDreamTeam Preview Video Of O'Hare In MSFS 2020

FSDreamTeam Bringing GSX To MSFS