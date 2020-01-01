  • Orbx - Welcome to TrueEarth Southern California for P3Dv4+

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-23-2020 10:04 AM  
    0 Comments

    Orbx - Welcome to TrueEarth Southern California for P3Dv4+

    The final addition in our range of TrueEarth US regions for P3D is coming soon, completing the west coast USA.

    Our TrueEarth series represents innovative technology combined with relentless hard work to provide a truly realistic representation of the area.

    Combining satellite imagery, hand-crafted modelling and extensive research, TrueEarth Southern California gives you a unique experience from the comfort of your home.

    Some highlights to checkout in the inland areas of Southern California are Death Valley, the massive Edwards AFB and Palm Springs, or if you prefer ocean breezes, explore places like Santa Barbara or Santa Catalina Island.

    You won't find a more comprehensive Californian flying experience anywhere!

