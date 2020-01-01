Indiafoxtecho Long-EZ For MSFS Update

A couple of last minute changes to the Long-EZ for Microsoft Flight Simulator...

The main instrument panel is back to its original blueish color. Although very uncommon I think it is a better fit with the rest of the textures.

The main external and internal textures have been remastered to 8K... not a huge change from the external views (...maybe it is more noticeable with a 4K monitor but I do not have one) but the cockpit view is definitely sharper.

I put back the optional stick in the rear seat... I am not sure anyone will use the backseat for flying (or at all), but looks cooler for screen shots.

The package is being reviewed by Microsoft, which may or may not have comments or change requests. I have no idea on how long the review process is, but I am holding the release to other distributors just to make sure that there are no changes required by the Microsoft editors: having different products for different distributors is a nightmare to manage, so I'll do what I can to avoid that.

Then, I totally understand why Microsoft wants to moderate the content on its Marketplace... but some of the rules do not fit that well with the models I am doing and I'd like to do. We'll see and I'll judge on a case-by-case basis... in ther worst case, I will use "traditional" simulation distribution channels to deliver my products.

