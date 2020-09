Black Box Shows Off Bird Dog For MSFS

Aircraft developer Black Box Simulation have shown off some really nice previews of their upcoming Bird Dog for MSFS:

The Cessna L-19/O-1 Bird Dog is a liaison and observation aircraft. It was the first all-metal fixed-wing aircraft ordered for and by the United States Army following the Army Air Forces' separation from it in 1947. The Bird Dog had a lengthy career in the U.S. military, as well as in other countries.

Source