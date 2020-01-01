MK-Studios Dublin WIP Screen Shots

Over on their Facebook page, scenery developer MK-Studios, have shared a few WIP images of their latest MSFS scenery, Dublin:

Dublin Airport is an international airport serving Dublin, the capital city of Ireland. It is operated by DAA. The airport is located 7 km north of Dublin, in Collinstown, near Swords, Dublin. In 2019, 32.9 million passengers passed through the airport, making it the airport's busiest year on record.

Source

MK-Studios Dublin Coming For MSFS

MK-Studios Releases Keflavik Airport Update