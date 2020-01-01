  • Orbx Releases ENAL Alesund Vigra Airport

    Orbx Releases ENAL Alesund Vigra Airport

    The Gateway to the Fjords arrives for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    Norwegian developer Finn Hansen brings us his first airport for MSFS with Ålesund Vigra Airport.

    A delightful airport located along the beautifully rugged west coast of Norway, Ålesund is a major destination for legacy, low-cost and charter carriers flying from across Europe. Building upon the P3D edition released in June, Finn has brought new features to this new release. New PBR textures, sloped runway, custom weather-dependent ground poly and detailed terraforming have been created from scratch. Ultra-detailed modelling (including HD custom vehicles, GSE and boats unique to Ålesund), stunning 15cm custom aerial imagery and plenty of landmarks beyond the primary coverage area also populate this well-known tourist destination. Make the most of the amazing new weather engine by testing your skills in the most difficult of flying conditions - be it mid-summer storms or freezing winter squalls. Whether your destinations are nearby (Trondheim, Gothenburg, Copenhagen), or further afield across Europe, Ålesund Vigra is the perfect starting point for your Scandinavian scenery collection.

