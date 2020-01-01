Sofly Guide To Flight Simulator MSFS 2020 Update To v1.40

Attention FlightSim.Com Store Customers: if you bought the Sofly guide from our store this is a free upgrade. Just login to your store account, go to "My Account", and download the book again to get the latest version.

This update is a little smaller than others but adds information on snow and icing, assistance options and also how to update the flight simulator. We're excited to say that the guide is now 200-pages in length making it by far the most comprehensive guide on the simulator ever made.

Changelog v1.40

NEW - Snow and Weather Manipulation

NEW - Handling Icing In Your Aircraft

NEW - Accessibility Options

NEW - Updating Your Simulator

ADDED - Key features of simulator build 1.8.3.0

ADDED - Information on in-sim menu after build update 1.8.3.0

ADDED - Updated back cover

FIX - Acronym error on Page 134

