Sofly Guide To Flight Simulator MSFS 2020 Update To v1.40

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020

    This update is a little smaller than others but adds information on snow and icing, assistance options and also how to update the flight simulator. We're excited to say that the guide is now 200-pages in length making it by far the most comprehensive guide on the simulator ever made.

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020

    Changelog v1.40

    • NEW - Snow and Weather Manipulation
    • NEW - Handling Icing In Your Aircraft
    • NEW - Accessibility Options
    • NEW - Updating Your Simulator
    • ADDED - Key features of simulator build 1.8.3.0
    • ADDED - Information on in-sim menu after build update 1.8.3.0
    • ADDED - Updated back cover
    • FIX - Acronym error on Page 134

    Spend more time flying in your new simulator with the best possible set up. SoFly's team of experts have carefully crafted an easy to follow guide, enabling you to swiftly adapt your settings to maximise performance without compromising the look of your new simulator.

    A Guide to Flight Simulator will provide you with detailed information for each of the hand-crafted airports, whilst the tips and tricks from certified pilots will give you the confidence needed to complete complicated manoeuvres and land at challenging airports. Detailed specs will help you understand each of the included aircraft to help you become the best virtual pilot.

    Purchase SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020

