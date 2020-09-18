  • TorqueSim Updates BN-2 Islander

    X-Aviation and TorqueSim are pleased to announce the release of the BN-2 Islander v1.1.2 update. This update consists of a variety of bug fixes which we have integrated to improve the Islander, providing the most realistic X-Plane 11 Islander experience!

    Improvements / New Features

    • [IS-363] - FMOD tweaks to improve sound
    • Installer now auto-installs latest G5 if purchased and installed on computer

    Bug Fixes

    • [IS-374] - Fixed HPA Altimeter baro texture
    • [IS-375] - Glideslope indicators were not visible at night
    • [IS-379] - Autopilot Disconnect Button Fix
    • [IS-380] - NAV/HDG HSI Flag Fix

