TorqueSim Updates BN-2 Islander

X-Aviation and TorqueSim are pleased to announce the release of the BN-2 Islander v1.1.2 update. This update consists of a variety of bug fixes which we have integrated to improve the Islander, providing the most realistic X-Plane 11 Islander experience!
Improvements / New Features
- [IS-363] - FMOD tweaks to improve sound
- Installer now auto-installs latest G5 if purchased and installed on computer
Bug Fixes
- [IS-374] - Fixed HPA Altimeter baro texture
- [IS-375] - Glideslope indicators were not visible at night
- [IS-379] - Autopilot Disconnect Button Fix
- [IS-380] - NAV/HDG HSI Flag Fix