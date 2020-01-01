Gaya Simulations Releases Berlin-Tegel Airport For MSFS

Gaya Simulations welcomes you to Berlin-Tegel Airport.

Located a short 10 kilometers by road from the center of Berlin, Tegel is a bustling urban hub - and it's this proximity which attracted Gaya Simulations to include it as part of their flagship scenery range.

Blending with Microsoft Flight Simulator's excellent default cityscape, Gaya picked out Tegel with the city specifically in mind.

The skyline includes all of the points of interest you've come to know from the German capital - add to that a high quality custom model of the Brandenburg Gate, which they've created, and you've got an inseparable pair.

As always with Gaya Simulations airports, Berlin Tegel is designed for best in-class immersion, detailing and performance.

Their artists have spent months trawling through documents, images and other primary sources in order to create the most compelling and realistic recreation of the airport on the market.

The hub of the now defunct Air Berlin, Tegel is the perfect place to perform some retro rotations - or if you're looking for something more modern, perhaps try some Easyjet laps in the A320.

Source

Gaya Simulations Previews Kos Airport For MSFS

Gaya Simulations Releases Zell Am See For MSFS