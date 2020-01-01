  • Gaya Simulations Releases Berlin-Tegel Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-20-2020 10:57 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Gaya Simulations Releases Berlin-Tegel Airport For MSFS

    Gaya Simulations welcomes you to Berlin-Tegel Airport.

    Located a short 10 kilometers by road from the center of Berlin, Tegel is a bustling urban hub - and it's this proximity which attracted Gaya Simulations to include it as part of their flagship scenery range.

    Blending with Microsoft Flight Simulator's excellent default cityscape, Gaya picked out Tegel with the city specifically in mind.

    The skyline includes all of the points of interest you've come to know from the German capital - add to that a high quality custom model of the Brandenburg Gate, which they've created, and you've got an inseparable pair.

    As always with Gaya Simulations airports, Berlin Tegel is designed for best in-class immersion, detailing and performance.

    Their artists have spent months trawling through documents, images and other primary sources in order to create the most compelling and realistic recreation of the airport on the market.

    The hub of the now defunct Air Berlin, Tegel is the perfect place to perform some retro rotations - or if you're looking for something more modern, perhaps try some Easyjet laps in the A320.

    Source
    Gaya Simulations Previews Kos Airport For MSFS
    Gaya Simulations Releases Zell Am See For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    redbird1

    Cockpit view

    Thread Starter: redbird1

    In Microsoft Flight Simulator X there was a cockpit view where your forward view had only a few of the gauges displayed and none of the cockpit. It...

    Last Post By: amberdog1 Today, 12:26 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Clouds

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Somewhere over the Azores

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 12:26 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Places of Conspiracy: High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program in Alask

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    What is it? Well many speculate that it is just a "Weather Study" initiative, many speculate that it is a "Weather Machine" To control the weather. ...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 12:25 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Look familiar

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 12:25 PM Go to last post