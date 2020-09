iBlueYonder Releases KPDX Portland Airport

It's out! KPDX for Microsoft Flight Simulator has been released. You can get your copy of this highly detailed custom airport by visiting the Flightbeam store.

The price is only US$14.99 for new customers. If you previously purchased KPDX for Prepar3D or X-Plane, you're entitled to an additional 30% discount on that already low price. Instructions are on the store page.

