DeltaWing Simulations Announces F-16 Block 52+

    DeltaWing Simulations - F-16 Block 52+

    DeltaWing Simulations proudly presents you, F-16C Block 52+ Fighting Falcon, Airshow Edition. Our first release of F-16 will be orientated into the Airshow Edition of the Jet. No weapon systems will be available in this first Special Edition. Flight model is optimised for realistic performance with basic FBW functions controlled by plugin and verified by real world F-16 pilots.

    It currently includes:

    • Highly detailed 3d exterior model
    • Highly detailed 3d cockpit model
    • Highly detailed 3d pilot figure with options for show/hide and helmet type
    • Custom HUD
    • Custom selectable action camera angles.
    • Custom JHMCS HUD
    • Dual Custom MFD displays
    • Custom programmable DED
    • Custom remove before flight objects
    • Almost every possible animation in and out of the plane
    • Tailhook
    • Real sounds
    • 4K textures
    • Realistic startup sequence
    • Custom particles system
    • Custom cockpit lights
    • Custom external lights
    • Customised payload that includes:
      • Optional wing smokers
      • Optional wing fuel tanks
      • Optional centerline fuel tank
      • Optional centerline travel pod
      • Optional CFT fuel tanks

    Official release is estimated on the second half of October 2020.

    Our Facebook page: https://web.facebook.com/deltawingsim

    deltawingsim.com

