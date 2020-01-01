DeltaWing Simulations Announces F-16 Block 52+

DeltaWing Simulations proudly presents you, F-16C Block 52+ Fighting Falcon, Airshow Edition. Our first release of F-16 will be orientated into the Airshow Edition of the Jet. No weapon systems will be available in this first Special Edition. Flight model is optimised for realistic performance with basic FBW functions controlled by plugin and verified by real world F-16 pilots.

It currently includes:

Highly detailed 3d exterior model

Highly detailed 3d cockpit model

Highly detailed 3d pilot figure with options for show/hide and helmet type

Custom HUD

Custom selectable action camera angles.

Custom JHMCS HUD

Dual Custom MFD displays

Custom programmable DED

Custom remove before flight objects

Almost every possible animation in and out of the plane

Tailhook

Real sounds

4K textures

Realistic startup sequence

Custom particles system

Custom cockpit lights

Custom external lights

Customised payload that includes:

Optional wing smokers



Optional wing fuel tanks



Optional centerline fuel tank



Optional centerline travel pod



Optional CFT fuel tanks

Official release is estimated on the second half of October 2020.

