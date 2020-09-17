  • Taburet - Shoreham and Adur for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-19-2020 11:08 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Shoreham and Adur for MSFS

    Add-on scenery covering the Shoreham Airport also know as Brighton City Airport; adding custom objects; fixing the photorealistic texturing to eliminate doubling of apron / runways visible on the ground.

    This scenery expands much further from the airport; the river Adur benefits from a complete redesign of its waters along with numerous corrections to display the riverbed correctly. The river basin has been changed from an uncontrollable flooded bath into a much more realistic and picturesque condition of low tide. This exposes the muddy banks typical of the Adur.

    Taburet - Shoreham and Adur for MSFS

    Taburet - Shoreham and Adur for MSFS

    The extension of the Adur redesign is from Widewater parking into a mile (approximately) inland past the airport looking in the north direction. There could never have been a Shoreham airport without a spectacular Adur running around it. Very easy installation and gentle on frame rates for best enjoyment of your flight over Shoreham.

    Taburet - Shoreham and Adur for MSFS

    Taburet - Shoreham and Adur for MSFS

    Taburet - Shoreham and Adur for MSFS

    Purchase Taburet - Shoreham and Adur for MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    bruced39

    Unrealistic Trees / Buildings and Blurry Textures in ULTRA Settings

    Thread Starter: bruced39

    SO I have a high end computer and have set my settings to ULTRA. Yet when I go fly all my trees are very blocky and bulky and not looking realistic...

    Last Post By: Kapitan Today, 12:02 PM Go to last post
    danbiosca

    In MSFS, is it possible to...?

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    - Open aircraft doors or windows, hood, etc? - See splash effects when landing on water? - Show FPS rate on secreen? - See any form of "about"...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 12:01 PM Go to last post
    danbiosca

    Funny we call it MSFS, ain't it?

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    ...because AFAIK all Microsoft Flight Simulator versions since the 80's have been MSFS as well. We should then call it MSFS2020, or FS2020, or...

    Last Post By: danbiosca Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Old Timer is back 2020

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    after a good ten years away from flight sim and many many real life adventures that took me around this wonderful world, I'm back!!! I bought the...

    Last Post By: Kapitan Today, 11:37 AM Go to last post