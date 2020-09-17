Taburet - Shoreham and Adur for MSFS

Add-on scenery covering the Shoreham Airport also know as Brighton City Airport; adding custom objects; fixing the photorealistic texturing to eliminate doubling of apron / runways visible on the ground.

This scenery expands much further from the airport; the river Adur benefits from a complete redesign of its waters along with numerous corrections to display the riverbed correctly. The river basin has been changed from an uncontrollable flooded bath into a much more realistic and picturesque condition of low tide. This exposes the muddy banks typical of the Adur.

The extension of the Adur redesign is from Widewater parking into a mile (approximately) inland past the airport looking in the north direction. There could never have been a Shoreham airport without a spectacular Adur running around it. Very easy installation and gentle on frame rates for best enjoyment of your flight over Shoreham.

