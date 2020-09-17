DC Designs Concorde Ready For Release

So, this is the last Concorde update before the release! I'm delighted to report that work on both the FSX and Prepar3D versions is now complete, and that both packages are being sent off to Just Flight ready for release. The conversion to FSX took a little longer than planned - not surprising really on an aircraft like Concorde - but I'm also happy to say that the FSX version retains the full functionality of the Prepar3D version, and performs really well.

I will be taking a short break for a few days to regain my sanity after such a long project, before picking things up again with the updates to the Super Hornets package (bug fixes and PBR) before then performing the same work for the F-15 Eagles package. Once these two tasks are complete, I will begin conversions of all my aircraft into MSFS, starting with the F-15 Eagles package (and yes, all versions of all types will be converted as one package).

Enjoy these pictures of Concorde in FSX, Prepar3D v4.5, and recent shots of Concorde and the F-15C in MSFS.

ETA: The Concorde package will contain both the FSX and P3D versions, so if you're an FSX owner who wants to upgrade later to P3D, you'll already have the model for it.

