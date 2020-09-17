KerrSpectives - A Thinking Man's Guide To Add-ons

KerrSpectives - A Thinking Man's Guide To Add-ons By Kenneth J. Kerr

Hey there folks, it's Kenneth J. Kerr here, and thank you for joining me in this second episode of my brand new series, KerrSpectives, where I offer my personal perspectives on the flight simulation industry.

As I write this, we are one month into our collective experience of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator platform, and of course the opinions are legion as well as divided. Some hate it, and some love it. Some swear by it, while others swear at it. Well, love it or loathe it, it's here to stay. And what's also here is the sudden explosion of addons, so today we're going to offer some important thoughts, guides, and KerrSpectives on the world of MSFS 2020 addons.

Whenever a new version of a sim is launched, whether that sim be from Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, or Laminar Research, it typically takes a little while for the supply of addons to grow from a trickle, to a stream, and then to a river. But this time, with MSFS 2020 it is different. One month in and the floodgates are open, with hundreds of addons already available, and growing by the day.

This might be due to the fact that many people had access to the alpha and beta, and had time to work some things out. But, it is also due to the fact that a larger audience has been attracted to the sim by virtue of it being pushed not just to niche-hobbyists, but also to gamers in general. With reportedly more than one million copies sold, and the SDK being easily available to all, it's little wonder that things are different this time around.

Needless to say, as the addon supply increases, there's an immediate temptation to go crazy. It's like being a kid again, looking round the stores just before Christmas and being told you can take your pick. However, this is not a time for mad excess, it is a time for restrained discretion. With that in mind, you may want to ask yourself some very pointed questions.

What Do I Really Want And Need?

If you've been around the industry for a long time, you probably look at your hard drive and find an absolute ton of downloaded freeware files, and a small fortune's worth of commercial products. Chances are that some of them were purchased several times over as each new version of the sim rendered your existing collection obsolete. So do you really want to go through that process all over again?

In my personal development books, I often remind readers that "A lesson will be repeated until it is learned". So are you going to repeat the lesson, or learn it and act differently this time?

This is an opportunity to do things differently. So, instead of downloading everything new as and when it is released, or buying every single airport or aircraft that comes onto the market, why not look at your past simming preferences and be more discerning?

How many aircraft did you buy in the past, and only fly a few times? Are there airports you never landed at again? Then why fill up your hard drive or put pressure on your budget just to repeat the same mistake?

Make a list of the aircraft you REALLY want, and which airports you REALLY need. If it means waiting a while, then wait. Enjoy what the sim offers now, and hold out with discernment and discipline for a feast of what's really important to you, instead of gorging yourself on the eye candy you'll get sick of quickly.

Whom Do I Trust And Where Will I Go?

Over the years, through experience, many of us have gravitated towards supporting certain developers and frequenting certain websites. We know we can trust their name, or their brand, or their online presence. However, once again it's a little different now.

Suddenly, there are new names appearing. Many of these are brand new to the flight simulation genre, and armed with the SDK they are trying out their hand at designing sceneries, or the modification of existing files. And, as these new names appear, we're also seeing a sudden increase in new websites eager to bring those files to the public.

But here's the rub. Do you know these designers? Can you be certain of their quality of workmanship? Can you be sure that they know what they're doing? Or is there a possibility that some sub-standard files will crash your program and your computer?

And when it comes to the new websites, or files available through numerous other locations, can you feel confident that these files are free from malware or viruses? And do you have any idea who the people are behind the new sites? Some of them have so many adverts on them that you have to be very careful where you click "Download here" as you might just be downloading something you really don't want.

The flood of new addons is largely coming from unknown designers and being offered through brand new websites. And while I am not suggesting that every new designer, and every new website is suspect, I am saying that we must be discerning, and perhaps a little cautious until trust is established. The fact is that the legacy websites such as FlightSim.Com and Avsim, are still the go-to choice for experienced designers to distribute their files through. You are free to try out the new (I am), but remember you are walking into untried territory when you do so. In the process you might indeed find new names to trust, and even new sites that you frequent, but it could also be a somewhat risky journey along the way.