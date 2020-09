ATSimulations Releases Piaggio P.149

We bring a new level of quality with this plane. This release is for FSX and P3D only, but the FS2020 version is already in progress! And we do promise a discount for the FS2020 version coming to every customer. Have fun flying ATSimulations aircraft.

