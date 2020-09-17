Pilot Plus Releases Wycombe Air Park For MSFS

Built native for MSFS, Wycombe Air Park features full PBR and ultra-realistic texturing. The airfield has been modelled in extreme detail, there is something new to discover around every corner!

We've studied the airfield and captured the unique atmosphere, you'll even see rain drops on the tower glass - classic British weather!

Current owners of Wycombe Air Park for X-Plane and P3D will receive 25% discount, available through Orbx. The product, and current owner discount, will be available on the Pilot Plus Shop from October 1st.

