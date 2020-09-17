  • Pilot Plus Releases Wycombe Air Park For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-18-2020 01:01 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Pilot Plus Releases Wycombe Air Park For MSFS

    Built native for MSFS, Wycombe Air Park features full PBR and ultra-realistic texturing. The airfield has been modelled in extreme detail, there is something new to discover around every corner!

    We've studied the airfield and captured the unique atmosphere, you'll even see rain drops on the tower glass - classic British weather!

    Pilot Plus Releases Wycombe Air Park For MSFS

    Pilot Plus Releases Wycombe Air Park For MSFS

    Pilot Plus Releases Wycombe Air Park For MSFS

    Current owners of Wycombe Air Park for X-Plane and P3D will receive 25% discount, available through Orbx. The product, and current owner discount, will be available on the Pilot Plus Shop from October 1st.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    glider66

    16th Sept "big" Patch - works fine for me....

    Thread Starter: glider66

    AS with other FS2020 enthusiasts, I'm continually surprised at the extent of the negative online feedback, especially on facebook. It's getting...

    Last Post By: bam1220 Today, 02:40 PM Go to last post
    vb1

    Duplicate community folders

    Thread Starter: vb1

    When I installed I directed program to D drive. It also installed some files C. All of the guidance here for installing add ons says to go to C and...

    Last Post By: Art_P Today, 02:36 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    Two shots from Southern Utah in MSFS FS2020

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    Two shots of the canyons of Southern Utah.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:32 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Maybe tomorrow - MSFS

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:31 PM Go to last post