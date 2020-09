iBlueYonder Previews Portland Airport For MSFS

It's been a busy month here at iBlueYonder HQ. We're so happy to announce the upcoming release of our first product for Microsoft Flight Simulator - KPDX Portland International Airport! As with the previous versions for P3D and X-Plane, we'll be releasing it in conjunction with our partners at Flightbeam. The plan is to make it available this weekend. In the meantime, here are a few shots to whet your appetite.

Source