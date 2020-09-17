  • Orbx Announces Sydney Cityscape for MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Orbx Announces Sydney Cityscape for MSFS

    We are delighted to announce our first Australian project for Microsoft Flight Simulator - we know many of you have been eagerly awaiting this!

    Frank Schnibben brings to life Australia's largest city with a product that pushes the boundaries of what is currently possible in MSFS. A complete Cityscape, Sydney includes over 100 custom PBR landmarks, 28,000 all-new priority buildings, stunning hand-edited custom aerial imagery, thousands of library objects, beautiful night lighting, replacement watermasks, tree improvements and more!

    And in response to one of our most-requested features since MSFS launched, we have included the Sydney Harbour Bridge in ultra high detail. Comparable in fidelity to our best airport terminal models, this iconic landmark is the centrepiece of Cityscape Sydney.

