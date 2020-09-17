Microsoft Flight Simulator September 17th, 2020 Development Update

With the release of patch #2 yesterday, the team is wrapping up another busy week!

Around the World Episode 3 – We are excited to announce the release of Episode 3 (AFRICA) from our Around the World series!

Partnership Series – Updated Partnership Series video has been released.

SDK Update – Update on our SDK development and Third Party development.

Development Roadmap – Updated version of the Development Roadmap has been posted.

Feedback Snapshot – We are targeting 09.24 for posting an update to our Feedback Snapshot.

Patch timeline – Expect an update on our next patch release in our 09.24 post.

The team would also like to express their gratitude for the feedback we’ve been receiving from those of you out there encountering a bit of turbulence with the recent patch release. The team is actively working to provide updates for these issues, along with an updated Feedback Snapshot (expect updated Feedback Snapshot to be released on 09.24). In the meantime, please visit -> http://flightsimulator.com/known-issues for the most recent information regarding updates on issues.

It’s been incredibly valuable to have a close connection with the community as we navigate a few early growing pains. We will continue to work closely with the community to build a franchise that can be enjoyed by many for years to come!

Development Update

The Feedback Snapshot contains information collected across all of our communities. The information below is just a subset of the overall feedback we collect and will be included in the Feedback Snapshot but will not represent ALL issues in the Feedback Snapshot.

225/03 Wind Thread – “Thread for people having the 225/03 wind issue in North America and other places around the world. The winds aloft are always about 225 degrees at 3kts

Wind Testing – “In an effort to give this issue more visibility, and greater importance for addressing. Did a test of (6) different airports to show that the wind depiction issues go well beyond the 223/3 knots winds aloft bug we all know about.”

Live Weather and Wind Readings are Not accurate – “Hello, I’m wondering if you all are having the well know weather issue with the wind still at 2 kts when you fly anywhere in the world because I did a test flight from KSFO to Eureka, CA and flew over the ocean where winds this morning where around 30 kts but my Grand Caravan aircraft only had winds 225 degrees at 2 kts”

Live Weather Not Working: In general, Live Weather not accurate. “Having to restart to get live weather working again, then sometimes midflight it just changes to clear conditions.”

Live Weather Error – “After I quit the flight and go back to World Map the live weather does not work anymore. Weather appears to be clear in whatever airport I start again.”

Garmin G1000/G3000 & Autopilot Related Issues – Variety of AP and issues with the Garmin Avionics. Read list in thread.

Turboprop Engine Logic Issues – “Basic turboprop engine issues to include ITT on start, ITT with altitude, torque versus altitude, and N1 versus altitude issues.”

ATC Incorrect Phraseology – Airline pilot highlights it in thread.

After patch A320 left engine starts, then dies, won’t start again

A32 engines starts and dies – “After patch A320 left engine starts, then dies, won’t start again”

Night lighting – Terrain emits light? – Terrain emits light, see thread for further examples and screenshots.

Dreadful Performance – General performance issues (stutters, jumpy, etc.) with good computer set up.

Reflections look grainy, even if reflections are on ultra

Lack of Real Time Traffic

Cessna Citation Longitude Performance issues – “Engine, fuel, and flight dynamics issues with the Longitude”

A320 swaying left and right – When on Autopilot, the A320 sways left and right

Around The World – Episode #3 (Africa) Is Here

Partnership Series Update – Introducing Textron

SDK Update

The SDK team is working on several key areas to further improve and expand the SDK functionality:

Scenery Editor: Projected mesh normal rotation issues have been addressed and it is now possible to replace single models for scenery objects.

Aircraft Editor: Several stability fixes and improvements have been made thanks to the input from the community.

Particle Effects System: A new node-based particles effects system is in development and features more tunable parameters. The node graph editor got some usability improvements and support for generating ribbons has been added.

WebAssembly: Addressed some usability issues (e.g. allowing single file recompilation) and are mostly concentrating on reducing developer iteration time and improving the debugging experience. Also enhanced the way file I/O requests from WASM modules work, improved WASM modules caching and fixed issues upon WASM module shutdown.

Third Party Developers

It’s only been one short month since we launched the new Microsoft Flight Simulator and we have already received over 900 applications to our Marketplace Partner Program. That’s amazing and we are so excited to see the third party creator community embracing the new platform with such enthusiasm. Last week alone, we launched 10 all-new products and updates to 8 existing ones. Our team has been quite impressed by the quality of the work from the airport teams at Aerosoft, Big Tire, Carenado, FLYT, Fly Tampa, FS Dream Team, Gaya, Latin VR and ORBX and it’s awesome to see new aircraft, airports and other add-ons being announced almost daily. We always knew that the energy and creativity from third parties is critical for a vibrant ecosystem, but the degree of adoption and sheer speed and volume of releases has far exceeded our expectations.

