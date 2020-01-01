  • FlightSim.Com And DigitalThemePark Announce Partnership

    FlightSim.Com And DigitalThemePark Announce Partnership

    Over the years you have enjoyed our forums, news, and libraries. We have expanded to provide you a place to fly and embrace the friendships over the decades. We are excited to welcome DigitalThemePark into our family. Over the last 18 years, DigitalThemePark has provided the VoIP, flights, achievements, and education for thousands of virtual aviators. Flights and events can be found at www.digitalthemepark.com and you can connect your TeamSpeak3 client to ts3.digitalthemepark.com. No port or password needed.

    About FlightSim.Com

    Founded in 1996, FlightSim.Com was the very first full-featured flight simulator community on the Internet. While specializing in an extensive files library, it offers a full range of features to support the community including forums, blogs, reviews, news, tutorials, general interest articles, etc. A The file library contains over 200,000 files and grows daily.

    About DigitalThemePark

    Founded in 2002, DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice Over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.

