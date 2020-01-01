  • MK-Studios Dublin Coming For MSFS

    MK-Studios Dublin Coming For MSFS

    Moving on with Dublin for MSFS2020 (beta), a status update.

    1. Dublin for MSFS2020: It's now getting close to release. We expect it to be released in the next few weeks.
    2. Keflavik for MSFS2020: With the last MSFS update, we're finally able to start the exporting process.
    3. Helsinki for P3D and MSFS2020: We're very close to having the first test build of the whole airport soon in P3D. Then the general testing will begin. MSFS version should follow.
    4. Fuerteventura V2 for P3D and MSFS2020: This project is also a work in progress now. We're redoing the whole buildings and ground from scratch which will support all the new P3D and MSFS features.
    5. Rome for P3D and MSFS2020: Similar to Helsinki, we're about to get the first test build in the next few weeks.

    The rest of the add-ons will follow. For some of them we need to wait for MS to deliver more advanced version of developer tools.

    Source
