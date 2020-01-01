MK-Studios Dublin Coming For MSFS

Moving on with Dublin for MSFS2020 (beta), a status update.
- Dublin for MSFS2020: It's now getting close to release. We expect it to be released in the next few weeks.
- Keflavik for MSFS2020: With the last MSFS update, we're finally able to start the exporting process.
- Helsinki for P3D and MSFS2020: We're very close to having the first test build of the whole airport soon in P3D. Then the general testing will begin. MSFS version should follow.
- Fuerteventura V2 for P3D and MSFS2020: This project is also a work in progress now. We're redoing the whole buildings and ground from scratch which will support all the new P3D and MSFS features.
- Rome for P3D and MSFS2020: Similar to Helsinki, we're about to get the first test build in the next few weeks.
The rest of the add-ons will follow. For some of them we need to wait for MS to deliver more advanced version of developer tools.
Source
MK-Studios Releases Keflavik Airport Update
MK-Studios Bringing All Products To New MSFS