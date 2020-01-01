Indiafoxtecho M-346 Development Continues

I am happy to report that recently released Microsoft Flight Simulator patch (1.8.3.0) has solved all the loading problems with complex XML gauges... this means that the M-346 for MSFS development can continue and the plane will definitely come to the new sim.

This also unlocks the possibility of working on the F-35, the Eurofighter and the F-14D...although, on those planes, I still need to do some testing to see if the problems with supersonic flight dynamics are still there.

Aside, please beware that Microsoft DOES NOT allow models with weapons on the marketplace. So, the choice I have to make is either have a larger customer base (by removing the weapon models) or have the weapons and sell only through external distributors. This will not affect the MB-339 "Lite" which will be unarmed in any case (more news soon)...

Also, please note that at the moment, in any case, weapons are cosmetic only.

Source

Indiafoxtecho Updates On Long-Ez And MB-339 For MSFS

Indiafoxtecho Ending X-Plane 11 Development