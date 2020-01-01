  • Orbx Previews Bryce Canyon Airport For MSFS

    Orbx Previews Byrce Canyon Airport For MSFS

    Explore the scenic wonders of the Southwest with our first all-new airport product for Microsoft Flight Simulator - Bryce Canyon Airport. Acclaimed developer Ken Hall brings his famous eye for detail to this historic airfield in southern Utah. Serving the National Park of the same name, Bryce is the perfect staging point for exploring many other nearby Parks including Zion, Grand Staircase-Escalante, Arches, Monument Valley and the north rim of the Grand Canyon. Additionally, KBCE is a short scenic hop to Las Vegas, Sedona, Salt Lake City or Telluride.

    Ken has captured the character of this airport perfectly; careful PBR implementation, ultra high-detail modelling and hand-edited custom aerial imagery bring out the best of the new sim engine.

    Orbx Previews Byrce Canyon Airport For MSFS

    Orbx Previews Byrce Canyon Airport For MSFS

