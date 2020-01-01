SoFly A Guide to Flight Simulator Update v1.30

Attention FlightSim.Com Store Customers: if you bought the Sofly guide from our store this is a free upgrade. Just login to your store account, go to "My Account", and download the book again to get the latest version.

Version 1.30 focuses on an all-new tutorial for the fantastic TBM 930. This fast, dynamic and exciting aircraft packs a punch when flying thanks to its aerodynamic design. Because it features nice onboard equipment, retractable landing gear and also packs huge range and cruising altitude, we felt users of the guide would appreciate going beyond the smaller Cessna aircraft. The tutorial will take customers on a trip from Telluride Airport over to Aspen Airport, whilst navigating the dangerous terrain down below. Not only does the guide go over flying, but also how to program a VOR, use the onboard autopilot and also an introduction to using SkyVector to help with flight planning. This is really an extensive update!

Another key part of this update is the inclusion of linked page numbers. We had numerous pieces of feedback asking for this to be implemented and now we have. Thanks to all of those customers who have given us feedback so we can continue to improve the quality of the guide.

The update brings an additional 20 pages (total now 190).

Changelog v1.30

NEW - TBM 930 Tutorial

NEW - Information on SkyVector Flight Planning [Part of TBM Tutorial]

NEW - Information on using VOR navigation [Part of TBM Tutorial]

ADDED - Page numbers now link directly to pages within the guide

FIX - Minor spelling error on In-Sim Menu Options on page 48

FIX - Minor spelling error on ATC communication options on page 49

FIX - Minor spelling errors on Airliner section on pages 68 and 69

FIX - Some page numbers were incorrect after guide updates; now fixed

Spend more time flying in your new simulator with the best possible set up. SoFly's team of experts have carefully crafted an easy to follow guide, enabling you to swiftly adapt your settings to maximise performance without compromising the look of your new simulator.

A Guide to Flight Simulator will provide you with detailed information for each of the hand-crafted airports, whilst the tips and tricks from certified pilots will give you the confidence needed to complete complicated manoeuvres and land at challenging airports. Detailed specs will help you understand each of the included aircraft to help you become the best virtual pilot.

Purchase SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020