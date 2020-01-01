MSFS Patch Version 1.8.3.0 Is Now Available

The primary focus of this patch is to address many of the "in-sim" issues reported by the community. We are constantly triaging the issues/feedback we have received to help plan our future patch work. Feedback from the community is a vital part of how we define our focus for each update. Thank you for all your help and we look forward to continuing working with the community to improve the Microsoft Flight Simulator experience.

Performance Improvement

Optimized cockpit screen display when screens are not displayed on screen.

New option available to control cockpit screen update frequency.

Tweaked CPU thread priorities to reduce interruption of frame critical threads.

Optimized loading system to reduce overall loading times.

Optimized heavy airport scenes impact on CPU.

Reduced the amount of GPU overdraw to improve GPU performance.

Memory optimizations to reduce software memory footprint and improve performance on memory limited computers.

Overall performance optimizations.

ATC

Incoming ATC Azure speech has now three different voices.

ATC voice gender is now based on the avatar of the pilot/copilot.

Fix for the incorrect voice pack being used if the game is not localized in English and if the Windows Offline Text-to-Speech option is used.

User Interface

Filters and sorting have been improved in the marketplace.

Manual cache layout has been improved and the download estimated time should now be correct.

Improved support for gamepad navigation in many menus.

Case sensitive search is now working properly in control screen.

Search by axis in control screen has been fixed.

Active pause button has been added in the toolbar.

Pause button has been fixed in the Content manager.

Aerodynamics

Improved wind turbulence simulation to reduce horizontal turbulences.

Added simulation of low rpm piston engine vibrations on cockpit.

Added simulation of water particles (rain/clouds) density in aerodynamics => generates vibrations flying through clouds or rain.

Fixed wet surface friction and braking distances.

Fixed live weather wind offset in higher latitude areas (America, Asia…) that was causing the 3 kts wind bug.

Source