  Perfect Flight - FS Approaches - Italy for MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Perfect Flight - FS Approaches - Italy for MSFS

    FS Approaches - Italy for Microsoft Flight Simulator (Standard, Deluxe and Premium) gives you the opportunity to fly in Italy and discover amazing landscapes of "Il Bel Paese"!

    All Italian airports are included in this missions/flights collection (IFR and VFR) to replicate real life approach plates. The VFR collection offers also very challenging landings, so you can use this product to refine your practice and to evaluate your pilot skill.

    Perfect Flight - FS Approaches - Italy for MSFS

    Two separate sets of missions are provided. IFR Approach (to all Italian airports with instrument arrivals) and VFR Approach (to all minor airports) for a total of more than 100 flight missions. Try the difficulty of very densely populated approach conditions or bumps, crosswind, turbulence on final.

    Perfect Flight - FS Approaches - Italy for MSFS

    Features

    • Two separate sets of Mission Flights for IFR and VFR approaches for a total of 106 approaches over ALL Italian airports such as Rome, Milan, Venice, Trieste, Turin, Naples, Pisa, Catania, Florence, Palermo, Bologna but also Aosta, Trento, Bolzano, Sigonella, Cameri, L'Aquila, Siena, Perugia just to name a few in a not exhaustive list!
    • 300+ navigation charts included.
    • Fleet. Product also includes a complete set of planes:
      • Airbus A320 Neo Poste Italiane
      • TBM 930 registration N694PB
      • Cessna Grand Caravan FedEx
      • Cessna 172SP G1000 Perfect Flight
    • Easy to install. You can install flights and planes easily. You don’t have to edit any configuration file. Also, the installation process does not affect other liveries already installed in your Flight Simulator.

    Perfect Flight - FS Approaches - Italy for MSFS

    Purchase Perfect Flight - FS Approaches - Italy for MSFS

