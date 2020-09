Taburet - Niagara Falls for X-Plane 11

Niagara Falls is a complex multilayer scenery that carves the iconic Niagara Falls into X-Plane. The scenery includes animated waterfalls, photographic textures, custom objects and a complex set of terrain layers to form the falls basin shape and vertical walls typical of Niagara Falls. It can be flown by day or night.

Purchase Taburet - Niagara Falls for X-Plane 11