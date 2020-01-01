  • DC3 Airways Announces Annual World Rally Plans

    DC3 Airways Announces The 20th Annual World Rally

    The year 2020 is proving to be an historic one for reasons both bad and good. We all know the bad ones, so here is some of the good news.

    For the 20th consecutive year DC3 Airways (www.dc3airways.net) is proud to present its annual World Rally. The Rally is a special event challenging even the most dedicated flight simulation pilots. Not only does it require the usual skills of flying and navigation, but like a road rally, The World Rally flights have specific timed check points among other features to make what might be an ordinary flight from A to B something more memorable.

    This year's WORLD RALLY begins on Saturday October 3 and will continue for ten separate flight routes taking pilots all across the Globe.

    The World Rally Pages are operational, including a forum for comment and discussion. Actual flight plans will be posted on September 26.

    While the rally will be challenging for the experienced pilot, those with lesser skills are also eligible to sign up. In this case, while your scores might not be all that competitive, you will have the opportunity to join an endeavor that brings scores of simulation enthusiasts together. In other words, the idea is to have fun as you learn beyond the basics and perhaps sharpen your skills in the bargain.

    The DCA World Rally, as might be expected, requires pilots to fly the venerable DC3 aircraft. There are many freeware as well as payware versions available. Some are almost cockpit ready, while others might have a steeper learning curve, just as real world DC3 pilots face.

    So strap on your seat belt and check out the 2020 20th Annual DCA World Rally. For information go to:

    http://dc3airways.net/wr/

    Sherman Kaplan
    Director Public Relations
    DC3 Airways

