Aerosoft Announces Twin Otter For MSFS 2020

In their forums, Mathijs Kok of Aerosoft has announced that they have just started work on a Twin Otter for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. This is not a conversion of their previous product but an all new aircraft for MSFS 2020 done to the latest standards. Their expanded internal development team will now allow them to run two full sized projects at the same time.

Source

