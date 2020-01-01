Stairport Sceneries Bringing East Frisia To MSFS

German Islands 1: East Frisia is being converted to MSFS right now. First early previews:

Langeoog is one of the seven inhabited East Frisian Islands at the edge of the Lower Saxon Wadden Sea in the southern North Sea, located between Baltrum Island, and Spiekeroog. It is also a municipality in the district of Wittmund in Lower Saxony, Germany. The name Langeoog means Long Island in the Low German dialect.

