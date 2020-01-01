  • Fly With That One Pilot Chick #5

    Nels_Anderson
    Fly with That One Pilot Chick

    Fly With That One Pilot Chick #5

    by Ron Blehm

    Premise

    This feature allows you FS fanatics to fly along (virtually) with THAT ONE PILOT CHICK (an FAA-certified, IFR pilot) on her real-world flying adventures. (Just moved to a new aircraft).

    Confessions

    THAT ONE PILOT CHICK is actually my daughter and while she flies the real planes, we're asking you to fly the same thing on your sims and send me your videos and screen shots so that we can all share in the adventures of flight. You can see more on her Instagram page: @thatonepilotchick

    Catch-Up

    In feature three, THAT ONE PILOT CHICK relocated to SE Washington State and user Melo gave us this beautiful overview of the area:

    That One Pilot Chick

    Feature number four got us some night ratings with a tour around Central Washington State and here is my own FS preview of that night flight:

    Okay, a lot fewer FS pilots trying this but I grant you that flying the sim at night is rough! Because things are hard to see at night, we did not get to see the Boeing 737MAX storage area so I've included a couple of real-world photos from THAT ONE PILOT CHICK.

    That One Pilot Chick

    That One Pilot Chick

    YOU GUYS at night: Dan made the flight but, because it was night, the photos were too hard to see.

    Melo
    Thomas

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2020
