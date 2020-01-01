FlightFactor Announces 787 Pro For X-Plane

The team at FlightFactor, is happy to announce the first in a series of models of the next generation of FlightFactor Pro series: 787 Pro.

The Pro series will expand horizontally to give users more experiences in and around the flight. More details will be published soon, but suffice it to say, the FF Boeing 787 will conquer new heights in complexity, usability and variety of features. We are also taking our 3D and texturing to the next level with ever more detail in and out of the cockpit.

The 787 will be for X-Plane 11 (or current X-Plane version).

Rest assured, our v2 plans for other models are simultaneously on the way, we just don't want to reveal it all at once!

flightfactor.aero

