Orbx Announces Alesund Vigra For MSFS

Finn Hansen brings to life our first Scandinavian destination for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Located on the rugged west coast of Norway, Alesund is a major destination for legacy, low-cost and charter carriers from across Europe.

Expanding on his P3D edition released in June, Finn has brought new features to this new release, including full PBR textures, dramatically sloped runway, detailed terraforming and custom ground poly textures. Unique GSE and aircraft statics, stunning 15 cm custom aerial imagery, ultra-detailed modelling and plenty of hidden POIs beyond the coverage area bring this airport to life.

Whether your destinations are nearby (Trondheim, Gothenburg, Copenhagen), or further afield across Europe, Alesund Vigra is the perfect starting point for your Scandinavian scenery collection.

Source

