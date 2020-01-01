  • Indiafoxtecho Updates On Long-Ez And MB-339 For MSFS

    Indiafoxtecho Updates On Long-Ez And MB-339 For MSFS

    Quick development update on various projects for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    LONG-EZ: the aircraft is complete and ready for release, however it seems that the upcoming patch for MSFS will introduce some changes in the dynamics, so I think it is better to postpone the release a little and check that there are no compatibility issues first.

    The price has been set to €15 (+ applicable taxes).

    Due to technical constraints, it is likely to appear on other distribution platforms before it shows up on the Microsoft Marketplace.

    MB-339: we are moving forward very quickly with this one...I hope we'll have a complete build for internal testing in a week or so. Please do not start asking for Beta access at this point...testing will proceed as usual.

    Now...I do not want to crush your dream of flying in aerobatic teams with the MB-339... but there are two major restrictions at the moment:

    1) The smoke system is not working at the moment in MSFS... it is on the Asobo Studio roadmap, but at the moment it is not there.

    2) Unfortunately the simulator, at the moment, is set up in such a way that, if you are getting too close to another aircraft, it will disappear... this is probably done on purpose in order to prevent toxic players from "crashing" into others while playing online...but it is no good at all for formation flying. Hopefully this can be fixed.

    M-346: Hopefully, the next MSFS will fix the issue of long lead times while loading the aircraft... at the moment it is very difficult to make some progress with it.

    Then, as you may be aware of, we have several other projects in the works: nothing to announce at the moment, but I hope I will be able to release some screen shots soon(ish).

    Source
