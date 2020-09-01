XPlane2Blender v4.0.0-rc.1

We did it folks! Long in development (mostly because I kept adding features, not because of many disastrous releases) we can call this complete! A huge thanks to our dedicated volunteers who beta tested, send bugs, e-mails, and trusted their projects and livelihoods to us. We hope to live up to that trust everyday. Again thank you. Also thanks to a few people who contributed code (Premek Truska and @kbrandwijk)!

The release notes page serves as an overview of important new features and changes since Blender 2.79. Since the manual has not kept pace with development, you'll find documentation on the new features in past release notes. This is being worked on.

Don't be surprised if you see the words "Exportable Collection/Object". That name was later changed to "Root Collection/Object". Read more about that change here.

