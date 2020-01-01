  • Aerosoft Releases Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Aerosoft Releases Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS

    The international Airport Trondheim-Værnes, located in Northern-Trøndelag, is the fourth largest airport in Norway with approximately 4,4 million passengers per year. The major hub for the Norwegian Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) and the Norwegian Widerøe airline exists since 1914 and operates the very busy route between Trondheim and Oslo, amongst others.

    Værnes Church, the oldest preserved stone building in Norway, is located south-east of the Airport. Approaching the airport from the east, it is visible on the left-hand side.

    The airport's realistic replica with detailed models of the terminal and other buildings now brings the Norwegian area steeped in history to life in the Microsoft Flight Simulator. Photorealistic building and ground textures as well as numerous lightings and striking landmarks let the airport and its surroundings appear close to reality.

    Features

    • Includes a highly accurate recreation of Trondheim Airport, Værnes
    • Highly detailed models of airport terminal, buildings and other facilities
    • Photo-realistic building and ground textures
    • Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout
    • Densely placed ground equipment and ramp clutter objects
    • Accurate terrain and runway profile
    • Terminal interior included
    • Interiors included for the VFK (aeroclub), Helitrans and Rely hangars
    • Custom aerial image covering the airport and its vicinity
    • Landmark buildings and bridges in the vicinity of the airport
    • Custom taxiway lighting effects, Custom runway guard lighting
    • Approach and runway lights adapted to match real world counterpart
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
    • Custom windsock model

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Trondheim-Vaernes for MSFS
