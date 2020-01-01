Aerosoft Releases Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS

The international Airport Trondheim-Værnes, located in Northern-Trøndelag, is the fourth largest airport in Norway with approximately 4,4 million passengers per year. The major hub for the Norwegian Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) and the Norwegian Widerøe airline exists since 1914 and operates the very busy route between Trondheim and Oslo, amongst others.

Værnes Church, the oldest preserved stone building in Norway, is located south-east of the Airport. Approaching the airport from the east, it is visible on the left-hand side.

The airport's realistic replica with detailed models of the terminal and other buildings now brings the Norwegian area steeped in history to life in the Microsoft Flight Simulator. Photorealistic building and ground textures as well as numerous lightings and striking landmarks let the airport and its surroundings appear close to reality.

Features

Includes a highly accurate recreation of Trondheim Airport, Værnes

Highly detailed models of airport terminal, buildings and other facilities

Photo-realistic building and ground textures

Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout

Densely placed ground equipment and ramp clutter objects

Accurate terrain and runway profile

Terminal interior included

Interiors included for the VFK (aeroclub), Helitrans and Rely hangars

Custom aerial image covering the airport and its vicinity

Landmark buildings and bridges in the vicinity of the airport

Custom taxiway lighting effects, Custom runway guard lighting

Approach and runway lights adapted to match real world counterpart

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Custom windsock model

Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Trondheim-Vaernes for MSFS

