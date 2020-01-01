  • Skyline Simulations Releases Gibraltar XP

    We are pleased to announce the long-awaited release of Gibraltar Airport! An airport that was first announced a year and a half ago, is now available to all fans of dangerous airports and more! This airport is also well-known, because it is the most famous airport in the world, where a highway intersects with the airport runway. This means that during takeoff and landing, the traffic of vehicles and pedestrians is stopped until the process is completed. We have made sure to simulate this event for each of your takeoffs and landings.

    The airport is a perfect representation of the real thing! So, you are going to admire all the famous landmarks and of course, the Rock of Gibraltar.

    The Skyline Simulations team managed after endless hours of work and tons of creativity, to complete such a demanding airport in the world of X-Plane.

    At this point, we would like to warmly thank Mr. Ryan Castle, for the live photographic material he provided us daily from the area, as well as Mr. Liquid, who played a key role in coding. Finally, we would like to thank all of you for your patience! Now you can enjoy the goodies of Gibraltar!

    This airport, in the future, will be converted for MSFS, as well as for Prepar3D.

    P.S. Samos Airport is next and not so far away! It will be available for X-Plane, MSFS, Prepar3D!

    Source

