FSimStudios Kelowna For MSFS Coming Next Week

First announced only a week ago, FSimStudios has now declared that Kelowna Airport will be released for Microsoft Flight Simulator next week. They still offer few details on what the scenery will offer and label the screen shots as still work-in-progress.

Source

FSimStudios Announces Kelowna For MSFS

FSimStudios News On MSFS Plans

FSimStudios Kelowna P3D Close To Release