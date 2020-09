Sierrasim Announces Guayaquil For MSFS

With several projects for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator already released or in development, Sierrasim Simulation has now announced another one. Guayaquil Airport SEGU (Aeropuerto Internacional José Joaquín De Olmedo) will be "coming soon".

