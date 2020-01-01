  • Orbx Releases Darrington For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-13-2020 08:47 AM  
    Orbx Releases Darrington For MSFS

    Hot on the heels of his highly popular Orcas Island, developer Andreas Hegi brings us the the next charming airfield in his Pacific Northwest series for Microsoft Flight Simulator - Darrington Municipal Airport!

    Located in the heart of the North Cascade Mountains in Washington State, Darrington is located a short hop from other well-known small-field destinations such as Orcas, Anacortes and Concrete.

    Serving Snohomish County and dwarfed by the shadow of the mighty Whitehorse Mountain, this airfield is set in the heart of picturesque Darrington village on the confluence of two rivers...

