Final Approach Simulations releases Caribbean Airports: Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada for FSX and Prepar3D.

Three Caribbean airports in one package! Piarco International Airport (POS/TTPP), located on the main island of Trinidad and Tobago; A.N.R. Robinson International Airport (TAB/TTCP) located on the island of Tobago, and Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND/TGPY) serving St. George's, the capital of Grenada. All three airports are completely modeled, with detailed buildings, ground polygons, static aircraft, and photoscenery.

Features

Detailed main terminals, hangars, and airport buildings, modeled as they appear in real life.

Over 30 custom static aircraft models (including 10 different airlines with up to date 2020 liveries) with several parking arrangements. User has a choice to include aircraft at terminals or remote parking stands during installation.

Custom non-animated jetways at Piarco International (TTPP). Jetways are positioned at appropriate heights for small, medium, and heavy aircraft.

Detailed quality ground and runway textures.

HD photoscenery.

Airport illuminated with lights at night.

Improved areas surrounding the airports at Tobago and Grenada.

Capable with FSDreamTeam's GSX Level 1 without additional editing.

Purchase Final Approach Simulations – Caribbean Airports: Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada for P3D

Purchase Final Approach Simulations – Caribbean Airports: Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada for FSX