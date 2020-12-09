  • Final Approach Simulations Releases Caribbean Airports

    Final Approach Simulations Releases Caribbean Airports

    Final Approach Simulations releases Caribbean Airports: Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada for FSX and Prepar3D.

    Three Caribbean airports in one package! Piarco International Airport (POS/TTPP), located on the main island of Trinidad and Tobago; A.N.R. Robinson International Airport (TAB/TTCP) located on the island of Tobago, and Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND/TGPY) serving St. George's, the capital of Grenada. All three airports are completely modeled, with detailed buildings, ground polygons, static aircraft, and photoscenery.

    Features

    • Detailed main terminals, hangars, and airport buildings, modeled as they appear in real life.
    • Over 30 custom static aircraft models (including 10 different airlines with up to date 2020 liveries) with several parking arrangements. User has a choice to include aircraft at terminals or remote parking stands during installation.
    • Custom non-animated jetways at Piarco International (TTPP). Jetways are positioned at appropriate heights for small, medium, and heavy aircraft.
    • Detailed quality ground and runway textures.
    • HD photoscenery.
    • Airport illuminated with lights at night.
    • Improved areas surrounding the airports at Tobago and Grenada.
    • Capable with FSDreamTeam's GSX Level 1 without additional editing.

    Purchase Final Approach Simulations – Caribbean Airports: Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada for P3D
    Purchase Final Approach Simulations – Caribbean Airports: Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada for FSX

