DigitalThemePark Turns 18

    DigitalThemePark celebrates its 18th year in operation. They went live on September 10, 2002, over 18 years ago! They first started with Battlefield 1942 and RogerWilco for comms! Combined with the recent release of MSFS, they are enjoying a month of celebration with weekly flying activities and overwhelming demand for a second fireside chat with Lloyd "Bozo" Abel, the Top Gun pilot that did the famous "buzzing the tower" scene.

    For more information check out:

    www.digitalthemepark.com

    About DigitalThemePark

    DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of 24,000+ virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice Over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.

